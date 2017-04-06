BRIEF-AT&T files for pricing of £1.0 bln global notes
* Files for pricing of £1.0 billion, 3.550% global notes due 2037 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2spgDuU Further company coverage:
LIMA, April 6 Peru's central bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25 percent on Thursday, but said it was especially attentive to new inflation information and could change its monetary policy position in the near term.
The bank said the recent uptick in prices that has pushed 12-month inflation near the upper limit of its target range was temporary in nature and related to the El Niño climate phenomenon that has caused deadly flooding in Peru.
All 14 analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the rate would be held for the 14th month in a row. (Reporting by Marco Aquino and Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
NEW YORK, June 14 The Federal Reserve pressed ahead with plans to shrink its $4.5 trillion in bond holdings, outlining on Wednesday a very gradual plan for trimming securities that came in at the low end of Wall Street estimates.
DUBAI, June 14 Kuwait's central bank said on Wednesday it was keeping its discount rate at the current level of 2.75 percent, despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise rates by 25 basis points.