LIMA May 11 Peru's central bank cut its
benchmark interest rate to 4 percent on Thursday, down from 4.25
percent previously, in the first rate cut since January 2015.
Before Thursday's decision, the central bank had kept the
rate unchanged for 14 consecutive months. In a statement, the
central bank said it would be especially attentive to inflation
and its determinants when considering further changes to
monetary policy.
Of 18 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll, 10 said they
expected the central bank to cut the rate while the rest said
they expected it to hold steady.
