LIMA, June 8 Peru's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Thursday, a surprise decision as the market had been expecting a cut.

A Reuters poll had seen the bank cutting the rate 25 basis points to 3.75 percent. Last month, the bank cut the benchmark rate 25 basis points, the first time the rate had moved in 14 months.

(Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Writing by Gram Slattery)