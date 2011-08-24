BUENOS AIRES Aug 24 Moody's ratings agency said on Wednesday it could upgrade Peru's credit rating before year's end if the country's new leftist president, Ollanta Humala, remains committed to pro-market economic policies.

Moody's sovereign analyst Patrick Esteruelas said the rating could be raised to Baa2 from Baa3, which is the lowest investment-grade ranking. In March, the agency revised to positive from stable the outlook on Peru's rating.

"Moody's could upgrade Peru's rating before the end of this year ... if Ollanta Humala continues demonstrating the same commitment to providing continuity on the macroeconomic policies implemented in Peru for the last 10 years," Esteruelas told Reuters.

He said he is already seeing "continuity in public policies" from Humala, who took office in late July. (Reporting by Magdalena Morales; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Jan Paschal)