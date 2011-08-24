* Moody's says Humala sticking to past economic policies

By Magdalena Morales

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 24 Moody's ratings agency said on Wednesday it could upgrade Peru's credit rating before year's end if the country's new leftist president, Ollanta Humala, remains committed to pro-market economic policies.

Moody's sovereign analyst Patrick Esteruelas said the rating could be raised to Baa2 from Baa3, which is the lowest investment-grade ranking. In March, the agency revised to positive from stable the outlook on Peru's rating.

"Moody's could upgrade Peru's rating before the end of this year ... if Ollanta Humala continues demonstrating the same commitment to providing continuity on the macroeconomic policies implemented in Peru for the last 10 years," Esteruelas told Reuters.

He said he is already seeing "continuity in public policies" from Humala, who took office in late July.

Humala moderated his discourse and altered his nationalist campaign platform to defeat right-wing lawmaker Keiko Fujimori in a June 5 run-off vote.

He further boosted confidence by naming an orthodox finance minister and reappointing respected inflation-slayer Julio Velarde to run the central bank -- moves that Esteruelas praised.

Peru's pace of economic growth slowed in May and June as businesses put projects on hold, unconvinced the former radical would respect previous government policies.

But a central bank poll of business expectations showed companies were optimistic about Peru's economy in July for the first time since April, a sign Humala could be winning them over. [ID:nN1E77M1VP]

Peru's economy grew last year by nearly 9 percent, one of the region's fastest rates. The government expects it to expand around 6 percent in 2011. (Additional reporting by Caroline Stauffer in Lima; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Jan Paschal)