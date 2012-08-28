NEW YORK Aug 28 Standard & Poor's on Tuesday
revised its credit outlook for Peru to positive from stable
while affirming its BBB rating, citing support for the economy
from big investments in the country's mining, oil, gas and
electricity infrastructure.
Though some natural resources projects face periodic delays
from local communities' worries about pollution or scarce water
supplies, S&P said over the medium term many of them will likely
get built and further bolster public finances.
Peru's fiscal surplus in the first half of this year was a
lofty 7 percent of gross domestic product. S&P expects the net
debt load to fall to about 3 percent of GDP by 2015 from around
8 percent this year.
"The ratings on Peru reflect our expectation that broad
fiscal and monetary policy continuity under Ollanta Humala's
government will support economic policy flexibility and growth,"
S&P said in a statement.
With global economic conditions deteriorating, S&P said
Peru's continued investments will boost export volumes and
partly mitigate the country's exposure to commodity prices.
That drop in global economic activity could potentially pull
Peru's gross domestic product growth rate down toward 5.5
percent over the next three years from an average of 7 percent
over the last five years.
Exports have declined on softer demand from overseas for the
past three months, but strong retail and construction activity
have kept Peru on track to post growth of 6 percent this year,
likely one of Latin America's fastest rates.
Peru is rated Baa2 with a positive outlook from Moody's
Investors Service and BBB with a stable outlook from Fitch
Ratings.
This month, Moody's raised Peru's rating by one notch to
Baa2 and maintained a positive outlook, citing less political
risk and sound fiscal performance.