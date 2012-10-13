LIMA Oct 13 Two police officers were killed and
another two injured in an ambush in Peru's southeastern jungle
region late on Friday, the latest strike again President Ollanta
Humala's drive to regain control of cocaine-trafficking
strongholds.
The head of Peru's police force said on Saturday that an
anti-drug squad was attacked on its way to the district of
Kepashiato in the dense group of jungle valleys known as the
VRAEM, the most productive growing area in the world's top coca
producer.
"Yesterday, a group of five intelligence unit officers
boarded a truck to go to Kepashiato. They were ambushed near
kilometer 51 on the highway, presumably by drug traffickers,"
police chief Raul Salazar told local radio.
Prime Minister Juan Jimenez said: "I'm sure we will continue
lamenting (incidents like these). It's inevitable in a war like
the one we have in the VRAEM." Rebels often catch soldiers in
ambushes when they venture outside their fortified bases.
Counterinsurgency experts have criticized the government's
security strategy as too predictable and Humala has had several
defense ministers since taking office last year.
Remnant groups of the 30-year-old Shining Path insurgency
remain active and smuggle drugs in lawless jungles areas. It was
not immediately clear if Friday's attack was led by the Shining
Path rebels or someone else.
Last weekend, the Shining Path destroyed three helicopters
on the ground belonging to the company that runs Peru's only
natural gas pipeline.
In April, they captured 36 natural gas workers in their
first large-scale kidnapping since 2003 and said later it was a
ruse to lure soldiers into ambushes.
Shining Path's founders were captured in the early 1990s,
when Humala fought against them as an army officer in a conflict
that killed 70,000 people.
Taking control of the remote valleys in southeastern Peru is
crucial for Humala's economic plans. Construction will soon
begin on a $3 billion natural gas pipeline that will originate
in the area and feed a new petrochemical complex on the Pacific
coast.
(Reporting by Omar Mariluz; Writing by Hilary Burke; editing by
Peter Cooney and Todd Eastham)