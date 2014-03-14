LIMA, March 14 State-run energy firm Petroperu
will sign a contract in April to start work on a $3.5 billion
refinery expansion with Spanish oil engineering company Tecnicas
Reunidas, the government said on Friday.
The project aims to increase output by 50 percent at the
Talara refinery, Petroperu's main plant, to around 96,000
barrels per day.
Prime Minister Rene Cornejo said during a presentation to
Congress that the contract for the modernization of the refinery
in northern Peru would be signed next month "now that technical
studies and the contract framework have been established."
Cornejo did not give additional details on the agreement or
specify how much Tecnicas Reunidas might receive for its work.
Boosting capacity at Talara is central to President Ollanta
Humala's goal of transforming Petroperu into a bigger regional
energy player, like Brazil's Petrobras or Colombia's
Ecopetrol.
In December, Congress approved of the privatization of up to
49 percent of Petroperu, setting the stage for the first
injection of private capital in more than four decades.
The government has said upgrades at Talara would begin this
year and end in 2017.