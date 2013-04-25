(Adds quotes, background)
By Patricia Velez and Teresa Cespedes
LIMA, April 25 Peru is weighing the "costs and
benefits" of a possible purchase of a stake in Spanish oil
company Repsol's Peruvian assets, Finance Minister Luis
Miguel Castilla said on Thursday.
The government has said it is evaluating the purchase to
guarantee adequate fuel supplies in Peru, a net oil importer
whose economy has grown around 6 percent a year for the last
decade.
"This is going to take into account costs and benefits. No
decision has been made," Castilla said at the World Economic
Forum on Latin America. "Like all investments, there will be
rigorous analysis done."
Business leaders have recoiled at the government's plan,
which could include a stake in Repsol's Peru refinery and its
chain of gas stations.
President Ollanta Humala responded to their concerns on
Wednesday by saying he wants to strike a balance between statist
and free-market economic policies.
Peruvian business groups have criticized the potential
investment, saying it would show Humala wants the government to
take a more active role in the economy. Government officials,
including Prime Minister Juan Jimenez, have said they have
sought to allay those fears.
Humala ran for office on a platform that emphasized greater
state control over "strategic" sectors like natural gas and oil,
although since taking office he has signed free-trade deals and
sought to lure more foreign investment to the sector in what has
been South America's fastest-growing economy.
A Reuters exclusive on April 3 said state-run Petroperu had
submitted a preliminary bid to buy the Pampilla refinery of
Repsol - even as there were disagreements within Petroperu about
whether it should agree to take on some $1.6 billion in
liabilities for environmental improvements and other upgrades at
the plant.
Repsol's Pampilla plant has capacity of 102,000 barrels a
day and is one of Peru's two main refineries. Pampilla produces
about half of the refined products in Peru. Repsol officials
declined to comment when asked about the potential sale.
