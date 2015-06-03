(Corrects throughout last name of spokesman to Miro Quesada
instead of Quesada, corrects paragraph 4 to show destination of
Shell exports was Mexico instead United States)
By Oleg Vukmanovic
PARIS, June 2 PeruPetro is in dispute with
Anglo-Dutch oil firm Shell over royalties related to
the export of seven Peruvian liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes
last year, the regulator said, adding it hoped to reach a deal
soon or would resort to arbitration.
Supplies from Peru's 4.45 million tonne per annum LNG export
plant are handled by Shell, which acquired the asset from
Spain's Repsol in 2014.
Under the terms of its contract, Shell must pay the Peruvian
government a royalty based on the final destination price of
where it sells the LNG, PeruPetro's promotion and communications
manager Oscar Miro Quesada told Reuters in an interview.
But Shell in 2014 exported seven cargoes to Mexico, paying
Peru a royalty based on the U.S. gas futures benchmark, one of
the lowest prices in the world. It then re-sold the LNG to be
exported to Asia, pocketing a much bigger sum and not sharing
the proceeds with Peru, Miro Quesada said.
"In 2010 there were 10 cargoes that Repsol sold and did not
share the full royalties. Shell did something similar last year.
Right now Shell and PeruPetro are talking to solve this," Miro
Quesada said.
Miro Quesada could not give an indication of how much it
wants Shell to pay Peru, but said the talks with Shell were
progressing and it was hopeful a deal could be reached soon. If
not, PeruPetro will resort to arbitration courts, he said.
Shell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Peru recently settled a similar long-standing dispute over
inadequate royalty payments related to 10 LNG cargoes exported
in 2010-2011.
The World Bank's International Center for Settlement of
Investment Disputes ruled last week against PlusPetrol, operator
of a Peruvian gas field that supplies the LNG plant.
The ruling was a victory for PeruPetro, which is set to
collect compensation for the lost royalties.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Mark Potter)