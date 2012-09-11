By Terry Wade and Marco Aquino
LIMA, Sept 11
LIMA, Sept 11 The political arm of Peru's brutal
Shining Path insurgency was largely dormant for two decades but
it is now rebuilding, hoping it can take advantage of
disappointment on the left over President Ollanta Humala's swing
to the right.
To recruit new members to the Maoist group, Movadef, as the
political wing is known, is organizing in poor neighborhoods,
holding rallies, performing theater, and forming clubs at
universities.
According to more than a dozen people interviewed by
Reuters, from former police detectives to former rebels, Movadef
is pursuing a two-pronged strategy to broaden its base: pushing
for the release of Shining Path's founder, Abimael Guzman, 77,
who was jailed for life in 1992, and radicalizing unions to
undermine Humala's free-market policies.
Though Movadef and its allies represent an isolated
minority, the government is worried.
To prevent Movadef's growth, officials have blocked it from
registering as a political party and Humala has proposed a
muzzle law that would jail anyone who denies the Shining Path's
role in a civil war that it started in 1980 and that killed
69,000 people.
Shining Path was defeated militarily after Guzman's capture
but now - through Movadef - it is showing a boisterous public
face. And it has made some inroads. A dissident union group that
shares members with Movadef has helped pressure Congress to
address poor pay for teachers.
It is not clear, however, if the radicals could again take
up weapons; even though most Shining Path rebels have disarmed,
they have not renounced violence.
"What's appropriate for today is a political fight without
arms. We don't think this is the right moment for an armed
fight," Alfredo Crespo, Guzman's lawyer and a Movadef leader,
told Reuters at a rally in July at the prison holding the
messianic former philosophy professor.
Asked if he had sworn off violence, Crespo said: "This
(unarmed) moment could last for quite a while. Besides, violence
has always existed in Peru. Look at who applies violence now -
the state!"
His comments echoed an ominous message Guzman shouted after
his arrest. "Some think this is the big defeat," he said. "This
is a bend in the road. Nothing more!"
A "truth commission" blamed Shining Path rebels for most of
the killing in one of Latin America's bloodiest civil wars, but
said the army caused a third of the deaths. The man who led the
crackdown, former President Alberto Fujimori, is in jail too,
for corruption and running death squads.
Guzman proposed a truce from prison, ordering his followers
to stop fighting while organizing politically for a comeback.
That upset a band of Shining Path rebels in a bundle of
jungle valleys known as the VRAE in southeastern Peru. They
split with Guzman and continue to ambush soldiers in the
cocaine-trafficking regions they guard. Movadef has distanced
itself from the VRAE rebels.
Guzman, whose is revered by followers with the zeal of
religious converts, called himself the fourth sword of Communism
after Marx, Lenin, and Mao.
He thought Mao's tactic of organizing peasants for a
"people's war" was more applicable to Peru than a focus on urban
workers and imposed his movement on the countryside. Indigenous
people comprised 75 percent of the war's victims, the truth
commission found.
Academics say the rebels remain committed to revolution.
"They still believe in Guzman's ideas, that violence and
terror are necessary but not for now - perhaps because he is
still in prison," said Gonzalo Portocarrero, a professor at
Lima's Catholic University. Movadef activists recently shouted
him down while he gave a talk on "Prophets of Hate," his book
about Shining Path.
"This has left them stuck in a contradiction," he said. They
want amnesty for Guzman though most Peruvians want him to die in
jail, and are forced to cloak their real identity through groups
that do not carry Shining Path's stain, Portocarrero said.
INFILTRATING TEACHERS UNION
Although viewed as pariahs in a society still horrified by
the war, people linked to Movadef and Shining Path have set up
hardline factions in labor unions.
The head of the national teachers union Rene Ramirez, a
member of the communist Patria Roja party that is a historic
rival of the Shining Path, said people linked to Movadef have
formed a rogue group called Conare to push him out.
"We have detected this infiltration. (Conare) is a front
group that acts on the sidelines of the teachers union," Ramirez
said.
Conare leader Efrain Condori denied taking orders from
Movadef. "We reject the perverse, noxious accusations that we
are Movadef. The state and the yellow press want to disqualify
us by linking us to Shining Path."
But Condori, like Movadef, supports allowing teachers who
served sentences for terrorism back into the classroom, a stance
Ramirez calls irresponsible.
Conare also engages in tough tactics. It recently held
walkouts across southern Peru, tried to take over an airport and
blocked roads to voice its demands, which include doubling the
average teacher's salary of 1,200 soles ($460) a month.
Three dead dogs dragged onto a road during a protest brought
back memories of 1980, when Shining Path hanged dogs from
lamp-posts to protest market-oriented reforms in China after
Mao's death.
COMPETING FOR FOLLOWERS
Patria Roja and other peaceful leftist parties have long
criticized the Shining Path's tactics - yet they all dislike
Peru's pro-business economic model, now championed by Humala, a
former soldier who fought the rebels in the 1990s.
While Humala at first promised statist economic policies to
lift up the poor, he later embraced foreign investment.
"The government has renounced its initial promises and
united with the reactionary right and businessmen who have
always denied rights for workers," said Ramirez.
Leftist parties are competing with Movadef for followers
among Peruvians who feel disenfranchised.
"Conare moves in agitated waters to find followers," Ramirez
said. "With an ineffective government, groups like the Shining
Path are selling its radical ideology to resentful, disappointed
people and promising them salvation."
Around 60 percent of Peruvians are still poor in rural
areas, where the state has little presence.
"I think what could be a danger is if Movadef is able to
become attractive to people who voted for Humala before he
changed," researcher Portocarrero said.
'COUP BY THE MASSES'
While the government is mainly concerned about Movadef and
Conare, it also worries about Patria Roja and small parties like
Tierra y Libertad - not because they would take up arms, but
because they could organize debilitating protests.
Security documents reviewed by Reuters show the armed forces
think Movadef and leftist groups have stepped up protests to sow
disorder as part of a "common goal: vacating the presidency
through a coup by the masses," like demonstrations that brought
down leaders in Ecuador, Bolivia and Argentina over the last
decade.
But that appears far-fetched. Peru's left is riddled by
bitter rivalries, Humala has strong support from the military
and business community, and his 40 percent approval rating makes
him the most popular president in years.
What's more, an economy growing 6 percent a year continues
to benefit people in cities. The overall poverty rate fell by
half to 27 percent in the last decade.
But rural areas have largely been left behind, helping fuel
anti-mining protests. The most high-profile conflict, over
Newmont Mining's $5 billion gold project in Cajamarca,
left five protesters dead and forced Humala to reshuffle his
cabinet twice before succumbing to pressure to shelve the
project.
One leader of the protests, Gregorio Santos, who belongs to
the socialist party MAS and is expected to run for national
office, urged Humala's "removal" in a June speech, though he
backtracked after critics called him a coup monger.
BREEDING GROUND FOR RADICALIZATION
Prosecutors say they are most focused on Movadef and call
jailed rebels unrepentant terrorists who cannot be trusted.
Movadef says they are political prisoners who fought to liberate
the poor.
Up to 20,000 people with alleged ties to Shining Path or the
smaller Tupac Amaru insurgency were detained. Most were
released; 654 remain behind bars.
"I'm convinced they want to (eventually) resume the armed
fight," public prosecutor Julio Galindo said.
In 1983, Shining Path carried out its most infamous massacre
- killing 69 men, women and children in the town of Lucanamarca
with hatchets, pick axes and boiling water. Guzman said he
wanted to show the town, which had resisted Shining Path's
totalitarian ways, that his group was "tough as bone."
The government says Movadef is filling its ranks with young
people who never knew the violence that once roiled Peru.
Benedicto Jimenez, a former detective instrumental in
catching Guzman, said authorities inadvertently created a
rallying cry for Movadef by rejecting the 335,000 signatures it
submitted to form a party.
"Movadef as a party wouldn't have had much appeal. It would
have been a good gesture. But maybe the state got scared," he
said.
Peru's reconciliation process was aborted almost from the
start - mainly because the rebels never apologized. Politicians
risk vilification if they suggest resocializing former rebels or
their families.
"When I was 11, my dad, mom and uncle were jailed for
belonging to the Shining Path. They are 14 years into an 18 year
sentence," Joel Alejandro Canahualpa, 25, said at a Movadef
rally.
"I want an amnesty to free my parents," he said. "I think my
dad's fight was a just one and I believe in Guzman's ideas."