LIMA, June 8 A month-long strike by contract workers at a Peruvian silver mine that ended last week curbed output by 1 million ounces, operator Buenaventura said on Monday.

The company, one of Peru's top precious metals miners, expects to make up for the dip with a gradual increase in production in what remains of the year, Chief Financial Officer Carlos Galvez said via email.

But the Uchucchacua mine's about 1,200 contract workers have filed paperwork to begin another stoppage Wednesday, said Abundino Mendoza, the deputy secretary general of the mine's employees union, which opposed the strike. There are some 1,400 workers total at the mine.

It is unclear if the contract workers' union will end up downing tools again since its last stoppage was deemed illegal by labor authorities.

Mendoza said the union is pressing Buenaventura to rehire recently dismissed workers.

The contract workers' union could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Uchucchacua produced 12 million ounces of silver in 2014 and the company had forecast a 25 percent increase for 2015. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes and Mitra Taj; Editing by Bernard Orr)