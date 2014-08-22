(Adds context on Fed comments and Peruvian political situation)
LIMA Aug 22 Peru's sol currency
weakened 0.39 percent on Friday to close at 2.832/2.833 per
dollar on more hawkish-than-expected comments from the Federal
Reserve, leaving the sol at its weakest level in more than four
years.
The dollar rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said a faster recovery in the U.S. jobs market could
accelerate the timing of a Fed interest rate hike.
Higher interest rates tend to boost the allure of the dollar
as they raise the yield on some U.S. assets.
One local trader said political turbulence in Peru also
helped to weaken the sol. President Ollanta Humala failed to
secure enough support from Congress for his new cabinet in a
second vote early on Friday.
(Reporting By Patricia Velez; Editing by Diane Craft and Chris
Reese)