LIMA May 11 Peru's energy and mines minister said on Monday that she has halted talks with Southern Copper Corp over its stalled $1.4 billion Tia Maria project until the miner explains its role in possible "wrongdoing."

The government has also summoned German Larrea, the chief executive of Southern Copper's parent company, Grupo Mexico , to the capital Lima to clarify the matter. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Richard Lough and Chris Reese)