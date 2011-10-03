* Protest, blockades were to start on Monday
* Scarce water supplies at issue
* Dispute threatens company's $800 million expansion
By Patricia Velez
LIMA, Oct 2 Authorities in Peru's Tacna region
called off plans for a mass protest against Southern Copper on
Sunday, saying they would enter talks with the miner and Peru's
central government to solve a thorny water dispute.
The decision allowed leftist President Ollanta Humala --
who took office in July promising to end debilitating social
conflicts over natural resources -- to dodge what would have
been the first major bout of unrest of his term.
Humala's team persuaded Tacna's president and provincial
mayors to drop their plans by issuing a legal ruling over the
weekend that essentially forces Southern Copper (SCCO.N) to
repeat a step in the public approval process for its $800
million project to double output at its Toquepala mine.
"I can definitively say that we've decided to not go ahead
with the protest," Guillermo Chocano, the president of Tacna,
told Reuters by telephone.
Widespread protests and road blockades were expected to
start in Tacna on Monday to demand the miner's water licenses
be canceled and that it install a desalination plant fed by
seawater instead.
Local leaders say groundwater used by Toquepala and another
Southern Copper mine, Cajone, should be devoted to agriculture
and local residents in the desert region along Peru's southern
Pacific coast.
Southern Copper, a unit of Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) that
produced about 334,437 tonnes of copper at its Peruvian mines
last year, told Reuters on Friday that it was willing to enter
formal negotiations with local authorities. It also said the
expansion plan would rely on recycled water and not need
additional groundwater supplies.
Humala, a former military officer, has vowed to strike a
balance between mining companies and communities in Peru, one
of the world's top metals exporters.
He already has won congressional approval for two bills he
proposed -- one that raised taxes on miners to fund social
programs for the one-third of Peruvians living in poverty, and
another that gives rural towns and indigenous groups more power
over how their lands are used by mining and oil firms.
His approval rating has climbed to a high 65 percent,
according to a recent poll, and his administration has passed
the bills while winning the trust of much of the business
community by sticking to conservative economic policies.
Some mining executives said the reforms were necessary to
help calm a wave of violent protests that plagued former
President Alan Garcia's term.
Garcia helped line up $40 billion in investment for the
mining sector, but some 200 towns nationwide have organized to
halt projects over fears they will cause pollution or fail to
bring direct economic benefits to local residents.
(Reporting by Patricia Velez; Writing by Terry Wade; Editing
by Bill Trott)