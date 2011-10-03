* Protest, blockades were to start on Monday

* Scarce water supplies at issue

* Dispute threatens company's $800 million expansion

By Patricia Velez

LIMA, Oct 2 Authorities in Peru's Tacna region called off plans for a mass protest against Southern Copper on Sunday, saying they would enter talks with the miner and Peru's central government to solve a thorny water dispute.

The decision allowed leftist President Ollanta Humala -- who took office in July promising to end debilitating social conflicts over natural resources -- to dodge what would have been the first major bout of unrest of his term.

Humala's team persuaded Tacna's president and provincial mayors to drop their plans by issuing a legal ruling over the weekend that essentially forces Southern Copper (SCCO.N) to repeat a step in the public approval process for its $800 million project to double output at its Toquepala mine.

"I can definitively say that we've decided to not go ahead with the protest," Guillermo Chocano, the president of Tacna, told Reuters by telephone.

Widespread protests and road blockades were expected to start in Tacna on Monday to demand the miner's water licenses be canceled and that it install a desalination plant fed by seawater instead.

Local leaders say groundwater used by Toquepala and another Southern Copper mine, Cajone, should be devoted to agriculture and local residents in the desert region along Peru's southern Pacific coast.

Southern Copper, a unit of Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) that produced about 334,437 tonnes of copper at its Peruvian mines last year, told Reuters on Friday that it was willing to enter formal negotiations with local authorities. It also said the expansion plan would rely on recycled water and not need additional groundwater supplies.

Humala, a former military officer, has vowed to strike a balance between mining companies and communities in Peru, one of the world's top metals exporters.

He already has won congressional approval for two bills he proposed -- one that raised taxes on miners to fund social programs for the one-third of Peruvians living in poverty, and another that gives rural towns and indigenous groups more power over how their lands are used by mining and oil firms.

His approval rating has climbed to a high 65 percent, according to a recent poll, and his administration has passed the bills while winning the trust of much of the business community by sticking to conservative economic policies.

Some mining executives said the reforms were necessary to help calm a wave of violent protests that plagued former President Alan Garcia's term.

Garcia helped line up $40 billion in investment for the mining sector, but some 200 towns nationwide have organized to halt projects over fears they will cause pollution or fail to bring direct economic benefits to local residents. (Reporting by Patricia Velez; Writing by Terry Wade; Editing by Bill Trott)