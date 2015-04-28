LIMA, April 28 Southern Copper Corp
said on Tuesday that local protests against its $1.4 billion Tia
Maria project in Peru might delay its scheduled roll-out in
2017.
The global miner had been expecting a construction permit
for the proposed copper mine when rallies calling for its
cancellation broke out a month ago.
Raul Jacob, vice president of finance and chief financial
officer, said that Southern Copper should receive the permit if
government talks under way with local opponents ease tensions.
"A timeline on that is very difficult to provide at this
point," Jacob said on a conference call with investors.
"We're expecting it (Tia Maria) to be at full-speed in 2017.
That may vary if current talks with local communities take a
little longer than we're considering," Jacob said.
Farmers in the southern region of Arequipa continued a month
long protest against Tia Maria on Tuesday after a protester was
killed in clashes with police last week.
Prime Minister Pedro Cateriano traveled to the region to
lead cabinet negotiations with opponents, who say the project
will pollute nearby agricultural valleys.
Southern Copper, controlled by Grupo Mexico,
said the 120,000-tonnes-per-year open-pit mine will adhere to
the highest environmental standards.
The miner reiterated that it expects to produce about
782,000 tonnes of copper this year and 910,000 in 2016.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; editing by Gunna Dickson)