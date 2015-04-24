* Minister says every environmental plan could be improved
(Adds comment from company)
By Marco Aquino
LIMA, April 24 Peru's energy and mines minister
said on Friday the government could ask Southern Copper Corp
to make further changes to its $1.4 billion Tia Maria
project if needed after protests by farmers turned deadly this
week.
Rosa Maria Ortiz said the government was focused on
restarting talks with opponents of the open-pit copper project,
who fear it will pollute surrounding agricultural valleys.
One protester died from a bullet wound during clashes with
police on Wednesday as a month-long protest spread ahead of the
proposed mine's construction.
Tia Maria has been stalled since 2011 after three died in
similar rallies.
Conflicts over mining in Peru, the world's third-biggest
copper producer, have held up billions in investment and left
several protesters dead in recent years.
The government could ask Southern Copper to improve the
project's environmental plan, said Ortiz.
Peru approved the environmental impact study for Tia Maria
in August after the company agreed to build a desalinization
plant to ease pressure on water supplies.
Ortiz, who has emphasized dialogue with Tia Maria opponents,
said she does not have any issues with the environmental impact
study as is.
"Nevertheless, if in this dialogue it could eventually be
established that there is something to improve in the
environmental plan, like every environmental impact study, it's
improvable," Ortiz said at a press conference with foreign
media.
"But we consider that all impacts have been foreseen and
will be properly managed, Ortiz said.
Ortiz, who became President Ollanta Humala's fourth energy
and mines minister in February, said she was "optimistic" that
the 120,000-tonne-per-year project would start operating in 2017
as the company expects.
Southern Copper, controlled by Grupo Mexico,
did not respond to requests for comment.
The company said in its earning statement Friday that Tia
Maria will use state of the art technology with the highest
international environmental standards.
It also said it expects the government's efforts to
negotiate with opponents to bear fruit soon.
"We believe that this mechanism will help expedite the
pending construction permits for the project," the company said.
Ortiz said she expects the building license to be issued in
two months.
Jesus Cornejo, the head of a farmers' group active in
protests, said the government has not reached out to opponents
since talks ended Tuesday in an impasse.
He said farmers are not asking for modifications but for the
project to be canceled.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino, Additional Reporting and Writing by
Mitra Taj; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Chizu Nomiyama and David
Gregorio)