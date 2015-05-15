BRIEF-Eagle Bulk Shipping confirms acquisition of 9 ultramax vessels
* Eagle Bulk Shipping confirms acquisition of 9 ultramax vessels
LIMA May 15 Southern Copper Corp was preparing to announce a formal "pause" in its stalled $1.4 billion Tia Maria project in Peru amid deadly protests against it, two government sources and a company source said on Friday. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes and Marco Aquino)
* Eagle Bulk Shipping confirms acquisition of 9 ultramax vessels
BRUSSELS, March 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: