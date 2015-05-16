(Adds context in 4th paragraph, quote in 8th)
LIMA May 15 Southern Copper Corp
on Friday announced a 60-day formal "pause" in its
stalled $1.4 billion Tia Maria project in a bid to quell deadly
protests against it.
The decision follows weeks of unrest in the southern region
of Arequipa and a presidential address to the country urging
peace and demanding the miner do more to build support for the
project.
"In the spirit of recovering the climate of peaceful
coexistence the country needs, we ask for the time and terms
needed to socialize the project and clear up existing doubts in
the next 60 days," Chief Executive Officer Oscar Gonzales said
in a statement.
Peru, the world's third-leading copper producer, is expected
to contribute a significant amount to future global supplies.
But mining conflicts have held up billions of dollars worth of
investments in recent years.
Tia Maria has faced delays since 2011, when similar rallies
by farmers who say the mine will pollute the surrounding
agricultural valley also left three dead.
Southern Copper, controlled by Grupo Mexico,
has said it will use the highest standards and promised to build
a desalinization plant to ease concerns over water supplies in
its revised environmental plan, which was approved last year.
A construction permit for the 120,000-tonnes-per-year copper
mine was pending when renewed protests broke out March 23.
"Nothing has changed, it should not be the company that
makes the decision but the people," said Helar Valencia, one of
four mayors in Arequipa opposed to the project.
President Ollanta Humala said Southern Copper might sue Peru
if his government canceled Tia Maria and pressed the miner to
explain the benefits of the project to reluctant locals.
"I insist the company manifest its will and execute concrete
actions to create a foundation of understanding," said Humala, a
former military officer who has backed the country's key mining
sector since assuming power in 2011.
Tia Maria is the second roll-out of a major mining project
sidelined by local protests in Humala's current term, which ends
next year. In 2011, Newmont Mining Corp and Buenaventura
put their $4.8 billion Conga project on hold amid
violent protests. The project remains stalled.
Earlier on Friday, police announced the arrest of a leading
opponent of Tia Maria on allegations he tried to extort the
company for $1.5 million. Peru said it was probing whether
Southern Copper failed to report the alleged crime.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes and Marco Aquino; Editing by
Christian Plumb and Alan Crosby)