LIMA Aug 14 Peru's general stock exchange slipped 3 percent on Friday after index provider MSCI said it was considering nixing Peru's "emerging market" status because of low liquidity.

The index weakened to 11,162.54 at 11:20 local time (16:20 GMT) on Friday following MSCI's announcement late on Thursday that it was considering reclassifying Peru as a "frontier market." (Reporting By Ursula Scollo)