LIMA, Sept 29 Workers at Peru's Cerro Verde copper mine, controlled by Freeport McMoran ( FCX.N ), started an indefinite strike for better pay and benefits on Thursday, union official William Camacho said.

Cerro Verde ( CVE.LM ) produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010, about 2 percent of the world's supply. (Reporting by Patricia Velez and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by John Picinich)