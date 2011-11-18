* Telefonica contests decade-old tax payments

LIMA, Nov 18 Telefonica, the dominant telecommunications operator in Peru, is embroiled in a dispute with President Ollanta Humala's government over taxes the Spanish company allegedly left unpaid nearly a decade ago.

Sunat, Peru's tax agency, said on Friday that Telefonica SA (TEF.MC) owes the state at least $850 million in taxes and accumulated interest from 2000 and 2001.

Telefonica has been in Peru since 1994 and the case is now working its way through Peruvian courts. The dispute hinges on whether Telefonica made investments that can be used to offset tax liabilities.

Humala, a former military officer who took office in July, has said Peru needs to build a stronger state and increase the country's low tax collection rate to guarantee funding for anti-poverty initiatives.

Telefonica, which has companies in most Latin American countries it bought in privatization auctions in the 1990s, has said it already pays a lot of taxes, more than any other company in Peru, according to some estimates.

The company's lawyer has said it has shown all of its accounting books to Sunat, which has demanded an explanation of how finances are distributed among its 11 units in Peru.

"We have agreed to collaborate and we have presented everything Sunat has asked us for," Telefonica's lawyer Fernando Castro said on Thursday after both sides presented their arguments before a judge.

"What we want is to make a just contribution, taxes are important ... but they shouldn't be confiscatory," Castro said.

The company has said most of the money Sunat says it is owed is made up of fines and accumulated interest.

Telefonica said on Friday part of the payment Sunat is demanding is tied to outstanding bills Telefonica never collected from Peruvian subscribers. It also denied a local news report that said the dispute was being heard in an international arbitration process.

"This isn't about whether Telefonica is the company that pays the most in Peru, but rather that it should pay in accordance with the law," Jose Escalante, Sunat's lawyer, said on Thursday.

Humala has even mentioned the dispute to the King of Spain.

"We have said it is in the courts and we must respect the courts, but obviously we are concerned that large companies with many years in Peru are contesting tax payments," he told journalists after meeting with King Juan Carlos I at the Ibero-American summit in Paraguay.

Humala's government is reviewing Telefonica's operating concession, although Peru's communications minister has said the dispute will not be a factor in having its licenses renewed.

