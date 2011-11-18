* Telefonica contests decade-old tax payments
LIMA, Nov 18 Telefonica, the dominant
telecommunications operator in Peru, is embroiled in a dispute
with President Ollanta Humala's government over taxes the
Spanish company allegedly left unpaid nearly a decade ago.
Sunat, Peru's tax agency, said on Friday that Telefonica SA
(TEF.MC) owes the state at least $850 million in taxes and
accumulated interest from 2000 and 2001.
Telefonica has been in Peru since 1994 and the case is now
working its way through Peruvian courts. The dispute hinges on
whether Telefonica made investments that can be used to offset
tax liabilities.
Humala, a former military officer who took office in July,
has said Peru needs to build a stronger state and increase the
country's low tax collection rate to guarantee funding for
anti-poverty initiatives.
Telefonica, which has companies in most Latin American
countries it bought in privatization auctions in the 1990s, has
said it already pays a lot of taxes, more than any other
company in Peru, according to some estimates.
The company's lawyer has said it has shown all of its
accounting books to Sunat, which has demanded an explanation of
how finances are distributed among its 11 units in Peru.
"We have agreed to collaborate and we have presented
everything Sunat has asked us for," Telefonica's lawyer
Fernando Castro said on Thursday after both sides presented
their arguments before a judge.
"What we want is to make a just contribution, taxes are
important ... but they shouldn't be confiscatory," Castro
said.
The company has said most of the money Sunat says it is
owed is made up of fines and accumulated interest.
Telefonica said on Friday part of the payment Sunat is
demanding is tied to outstanding bills Telefonica never
collected from Peruvian subscribers. It also denied a local
news report that said the dispute was being heard in an
international arbitration process.
"This isn't about whether Telefonica is the company that
pays the most in Peru, but rather that it should pay in
accordance with the law," Jose Escalante, Sunat's lawyer, said
on Thursday.
Humala has even mentioned the dispute to the King of
Spain.
"We have said it is in the courts and we must respect the
courts, but obviously we are concerned that large companies
with many years in Peru are contesting tax payments," he told
journalists after meeting with King Juan Carlos I at the
Ibero-American summit in Paraguay.
Humala's government is reviewing Telefonica's operating
concession, although Peru's communications minister has said
the dispute will not be a factor in having its licenses
renewed.
