JERUSALEM, Feb 12 Israel said on Sunday it would
not allow in former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo, who is
wanted in connection with a corruption probe, before his affairs
were settled in Peru.
Peru had been informed by U.S. authorities on Saturday that
they were not planning to keep Toledo from boarding a flight to
Israel from California that was scheduled to land in Tel Aviv on
Sunday.
"Former Peru President Toledo will be allowed into Israel
only when his matters are settled in Peru," a Foreign Ministry
spokesman said, without elaborating.
It was unclear whether Toledo had boarded the flight to
Israel, which does not have an extradition treaty with Peru.
A judge in Peru issued an international arrest warrant for
Toledo on Thursday, and the government offered a 100,000 soles
($30,000) reward for any information leading to his capture
after he failed to turn himself in to authorities.
Peru has said Interpol issued a red alert to 190 member
countries to help find him, but Toledo does not appear on its
list of wanted persons. Interpol has not responded to requests
for comment on Toledo.
Prosecutors in Peru allege Toledo took $20 million in bribes
from Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht
and a judge ruled that he must be jailed for up to 18 months
while charges against him are prepared.
Toledo, who has an economics degrees from Stanford
University, has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged or
convicted of any crimes.
Toledo's lawyer said he did not know Toledo's whereabouts
and declined further comment.
Toledo's wife has Israeli citizenship and Toledo has a long
friendship with Israeli businessman Yosef Maiman, who
prosecutors accuse of acting as a middleman for at least $10
million in alleged bribes.
A former Odebrecht executive has said he personally
negotiated the bribes with Toledo in Rio de Janeiro in 2004,
prosecutors say.
Maiman has not responded to requests for comment.
In 2013, Israel arranged for the extradition of Dan Cohen, a
former judge and director at IEC, from Peru, and arrested him on
suspicion of receiving millions of dollars in bribes.
(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and
Stephen Powell)