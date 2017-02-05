LIMA Feb 5 Peruvian President Pedro Pablo
Kuczynski said on Sunday that ex-president Alejandro Toledo,
accused of receiving millions in bribes from embattled
construction firm Odebrecht S.A., betrayed his country
and must return to Peru to face justice.
Prosecutors are preparing an arrest warrant for Toledo after
discovering evidence that implicates him in $20 million in
bribes that Brazil's Odebrecht has acknowledged distributing to
win a contract during his 2001-2006 government. According to a
source in Peru's prosecutor's office, authorities detected $11
million that was allegedly transferred to an associate of
Toledo, leading investigators to raid Toledo's house in Lima on
Saturday.
The ex-president, who has denied taking any bribes, was in
France on Saturday, though his current whereabouts are unknown.
"Very hurt by this news about ex-president Toledo. It's a
betrayal of the Peruvian people, and it's a betrayal of his
colleagues that worked so hard," Kuczynski said in comments to
Colombia's W Radio, which were distributed by the president's
office.
"This is very lamentable. He must straighten himself out and
come back to Peru and answer what the investigators are going to
ask him."
Kuczynski, who was Toledo's finance minister and prime
minister, also reiterated previous declarations that he was not
involved in the negotiations between Odebrecht and Toledo that
are being probed.
The current president is the subject of a separate
preliminary investigation regarding a law he signed off on in
2006 that removed legal obstacles to highway contracts awarded
to Odebrecht and other Brazilian companies. He denies any
wrongdoing.
In addition to Peru, Odebrecht has acknowledged doling out
hundreds of millions in bribes to win public work contracts
throughout Latin America, spurring inquiries from Argentina to
Panama.
