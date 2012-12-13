PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 13
Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LIMA Dec 13 Peru's Congress unanimously approved a free-trade pact with the European Union late on Wednesday, meaning the Andean country now has trade agreements with every major economy from China to Japan and the United States.
The 94-to-0 vote, which was widely expected, was held a day after EU lawmakers gave free-trade accords with Colombia, Peru and six Central American nations the necessary approvals to take effect next year.
Peru, South America's fastest-growing economy, now has 16 trade pacts signed or in effect and President Ollanta Humala has pushed exports of everything from minerals to specialty agricultural products despite his leftist past.
Officials say the pact with the EU could add 0.7 percentage point to economic growth over the long term in Peru, which is on track for growth of 6.3 percent this year.
Peru, Chile and Mexico, the most open economies in Latin America, are also participating in the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would further liberalize trade among 11 Asia-Pacific countries.
Their aggressive free-trade programs contrast with countries on the Atlantic such as Brazil, Argentina and Venezuela, which have been more reluctant to slash trade barriers.
Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar rose against the yen on Monday on relief that U.S. President Donald Trump set aside tough campaign rhetoric over security and jobs in a smooth meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with no mention of currency policy.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Toshiba Corp will on Tuesday detail a writedown of close to $6 billion after bruising cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm, turning investor attention to the Japanese group's efforts to fix that and other balance sheet headaches.