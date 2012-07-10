LIMA, July 10 Peru posted its second consecutive
trade deficit in May, according to the central bank's web site,
as the European debt crisis and weaker demand from China hurt
the prices of metals the Andean country produces.
The trade deficit was $162 million in May compared to a
surplus of $868 million in the same month a year ago. Peru
posted a trade deficit in April for the first time in more than
three years.
Peru's trade and finance ministries have approved measures
including tax breaks and credit guarantees to help exporters who
are suffering from economic turmoil in Europe, which receives 18
percent of Peru's exports.
Peru is the world's No. 2 copper, silver and zinc producer
and the sixth largest gold producer. Minerals account for 60
percent of its sales abroad.
