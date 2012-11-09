LIMA Nov 9 Peru posted a trade balance
of $403 million in September, the central bank said
on Friday, half the size of the surplus the global minerals
exporter registered in the same month last year.
The surplus comes after August's $52 million deficit, and is
49 percent less than the $794 million surplus in September of
2011, the central bank said in a conference call on Friday.
Peru is a top exporter of gold, silver, copper and zinc but
its mineral sales have suffered recently because of lower prices
and the global slowdown.
The Andean country posted four months of trade deficits this
year as the central bank has trimmed its view for the 2012 trade
surplus to $2.2 billion this year from $6.7 billion.