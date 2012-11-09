LIMA Nov 9 Peru posted a trade balance of $403 million in September, the central bank said on Friday, half the size of the surplus the global minerals exporter registered in the same month last year.

The surplus comes after August's $52 million deficit, and is 49 percent less than the $794 million surplus in September of 2011, the central bank said in a conference call on Friday.

Peru is a top exporter of gold, silver, copper and zinc but its mineral sales have suffered recently because of lower prices and the global slowdown.

The Andean country posted four months of trade deficits this year as the central bank has trimmed its view for the 2012 trade surplus to $2.2 billion this year from $6.7 billion.