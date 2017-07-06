MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
LIMA, July 6 Peru posted a $246 million trade surplus in May as exports surged 20.5 percent, the tenth straight positive monthly trade balance in the copper-producing Andean nation, the central bank said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing
* Virtu financial - on june 30 orchestra borrower, unit of co entered into escrow credit agreement with lenders party thereto and jpmorgan chase bank n.a