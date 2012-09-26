* Court allows indigenous community to block road
* Rights groups welcome ruling but note limits
By Omar Mariluz and Mitra Taj
LIMA, Sept 26 Peru's top court has affirmed the
right of an Amazon indigenous community to block outsiders from
entering its lands - a ruling that could foil resource
extraction in tribal areas, experts said on Wednesday.
The ruling by the constitutional court in favor of the Tres
Islas community sets a precedent for tribes trying to halt
mining, logging or oil drilling on their lands.
"We think this will serve as an example for other indigenous
groups to take their cases to the top court," said Jaime
Tapullima Pashanase, president of the Kechwa peoples council. He
called the ruling issued late Tuesday historic.
Tribes have long complained that existing law is
contradictory, allowing private oil and mining firms to extract
resources from tribal lands via government concessions. Tribes
also say they have little recourse to defend their lands from
informal wildcatters.
The ruling by the constitutional court takes a step toward
clearing up the legal confusion by allowing tribes to assert
their sovereignty in a jungle region brimming with hundreds of
disputes over land and resources.
Though rights groups welcomed the ruling, they cautioned
that it might not go so far as to limit activity by companies
that have government concessions, nor help tribes that don't
have title to their lands.
"The sentence said every right, even the right to property,
has limits, and the state decides those limits. That's
dangerous," said Javier La Rosa with the Legal Defense Institute
in Lima. "Because of that, the state can suddenly say 'your land
is part of a concession.'"
The Shipibo and Ese'Eja peoples who live in the Tres Islas
community had complained that wildcatters were destroying their
forests and streams. In its ruling, the court said they had the
right to block a road that runs through their property to keep
out informal miners and loggers.
Indigenous communities have been struggling to maintain
autonomy in the Madre de Dios region. A third of indigenous
territory in Madre de Dios has been destroyed by informal gold
miners.
"I consider this ruling very important for indigenous
communities. This is an advance in terms of the rights they have
been demanding," Julio Ibanez Moreno, a lawyer for Aidesep,
which represents tribes in the Amazon.
The ruling also highlighted the importance of a new law that
requires the government to consult indigenous communities before
making decisions that directly affect them and says that any
government interference on indigenous land "must be duly
justified."
The consultation law, which the administration of President
Ollanta Humala is now putting into force, gives tribes more say
over their lands but stops short of allowing them to veto
government-approved extractive projects. It was drawn up in a
bid to defuse hundreds of social conflicts that threaten to
derail private investment projects worth billions.
"The consultation law was an important step towards
realizing these rights, but it has been significantly weakened
in its implementation," said Gregor MacLennan with the
indigenous rights group Amazon Watch.