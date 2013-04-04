(Repeats with link to graphic)
By Mitra Taj
OLMOS, Peru, April 4 Peru's Olmos Valley might
be a desert now, with rare rains and rivers that trickle to life
for just a few months a year, but a radical engineering solution
for water scarcity could soon create an agricultural bonanza
here.
Fresh water that now tumbles down the eastern flank of the
Andes mountains to the Amazon basin and eventually the Atlantic
Ocean will instead move west through the mountains to irrigate
this patch of desert on Peru's coast. It will then drain into
the Pacific Ocean.
The Herculean project to reverse the flow of water and
realize a century-old dream is in many ways the most important
water work ever in Peru. It could serve as a blueprint for the
kind of construction projects needed to tackle worsening water
scarcity.
Call it extreme engineering in the age of global warming.
"All of this will be green," said engineer Giovanni
Palacios, looking out over miles of brown shrubbery at a
construction site he oversees for the Brazilian firm Odebrecht.
Palacios is the director of the Olmos Irrigation Project, an
ambitious and - until it starts in 2014 - unproven vision with a
$500 million price tag.
It has included drilling a 12-mile (20 km) tunnel through
the formidable Andes to capture abundant water flows on the
other side. That feat required a drill 1,000 feet long (305
meters).
It aims to fix Peru's most emblematic water problem.
Rainfall on the coast averages six inches (150 mm) per year and
the project is coming online as Peru's tropical glaciers, a
source of fresh water for millions, melt away with rising global
temperatures.
"This will all be sugar cane, avocado, passion fruit, and
people everywhere will be working, planting, harvesting,
packaging," Palacios said, perched on a heap of sand - some of
the 2.5 million cubic meters (808 million cubic feet) of earth
that have been moved so far to make way for the water.
The Olmos project, which critics say benefits mostly big
agricultural companies rather than small farmers, is the most
ambitious of seven massive irrigation works that are turning
swaths of desert valleys near Peru's coast into profitable,
producing fields.
Together they will greenfield some 900 square miles, or
about 233,000 hectares (576,000 acres), of desert over the next
decade.
Most of the projects tap a few glacier-fed rivers along the
Pacific coast. The Olmos irrigation project, however, is the
first of at least two that will pull water destined for the
Amazon to the coast to feed crops.
It shares some similarities with works that have drawn
drinking water across the mountains to the capital, Lima, for
years.
Peru is one of the countries most exposed to climate change,
according to the United Nations, and Lima is about as dry as
Baghdad.
Test flows of water on the tunnel for the Olmos Valley were
conducted last year.
Next year, Odebrecht will start pumping billions of gallons
of water into fields leased by agricultural companies over a
170-square mile (440-square km) patch of desert in the northern
Lambayeque region, known for its algorrobo trees with roots that
stretch up to 164 feet (50 meters) underground to find water.
'CRUSHING BURDEN'
Peru has long struggled to manage a natural water imbalance
that climate change could soon visit on other nations: too much
water in some places and not enough in others.
The coastal region west of the Andes range, home to
two-thirds of Peru's population and 80 percent of economic
activity, receives just 2 percent of the country's fresh water.
That is because the towering Andes catch rising warm air in
chilly mountain peaks - forcing moisture to condense and drain
into the jungle, and casting a long, dry "rain shadow" over
coastal regions to the west.
The lack of water in regions along the coast already places
a "totally crushing" burden on Peru - South America's
fastest-growing economy, said Jorge Benites, the conservation
director for the national water agency.
"With climate change and rapid population and economic
growth, trans-Andean projects like Olmos will surely multiply,"
Benites said.
Water has defined life on Peru's coast since pre-Incan
times, with power accompanying those who control it.
Before extreme weather and droughts marked its collapse in
800 AD, the ancient pyramid-building Moche civilization thrived
along the northern coast of Peru for some 700 years, thanks to a
surface irrigation system that used seasonal rivers to soak
fields of corn, bean and peanut crops.
Irrigation in Olmos hasn't changed much since the time of
the Moche for many local farmers. While some can afford to pump
groundwater to their fields in the long dry season, others wait
for the Olmos River to swell after brief downpours during the
rainy months before rushing to dig out irrigation paths with
shovels.
Odebrecht estimates the Olmos irrigation project will create
about 40,000 direct jobs and another 120,000 indirect jobs - so
many that a team of Peruvian architects from different firms
designed a new city to house the newcomers.
Inspired by the Moche, it would rely on adobe structures
that would create shade and harness winds to cool residents.
"This whole Olmos experiment is like what the Moche did
thousands of years ago. They conquered the desert through
irrigation and built urban centers," said Jose Orrego, an
architect with the firm Metropolis in Lima. "The idea is very
seductive."
CENTURY-OLD VISION
Engineers say Olmos is the most complex and risky project
they have ever worked on, with hot and stuffy conditions inside
the mountain requiring air conditioning and unstable geology
outside that has caused at least two slides.
Construction on the tunnel was finished in late 2011 and by
2015 enough water to fill 160,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools
(400 million cubic meters) can start moving annually through the
mountain, powering a small hydroelectric plant in the process.
The project has been a dream of engineers and politicians
since the late 19th century, well before worries arose over
global warming. It languished over funding issues until 2003,
when a decentralization push moved it to the regional government
in Lambayeque to work it out with the private sector.
Odebrecht eventually won the right to build the project,
which has arguably taken on added importance as scientists warn
that many of Peru's glaciers could disappear.
"Lambayeque has a bright future but to get there we need
more investment, and what will bring that investment is water,"
said Humberto Acuna, the president of the regional government.
Odebrecht, the Brazilian company, plays a supersized role in
Peru, building everything from highways to mining facilities,
and even putting up a smaller version of Rio de Janeiro's famous
Christ the Redeemer statue over Lima's coastal skyline.
To pay for construction of the Olmos project without
government funds, Odebrecht said it asked investors to bet on
the future flow of water that would feed crops. It auctioned off
idle public land to agricultural companies for half of the
financing and sold debt based on future water sales to those
companies for the rest.
"For this to go forward, the stars had to be aligned," said
Jorge Barata, the director of Odebrecht in Peru. "The novelty of
the financial structure created some doubts in the beginning."
DOES TURNING DESERT INTO GARDEN WORK?
While the plan is to keep moving water from east of the
Andes to the coast, the Peruvian government's appetite to do so
with business models like Olmos may be waning.
President Ollanta Humala has touted irrigation works for
small farmers instead of industrial projects like Olmos, which
was under way before he assumed power, that are financed in part
through higher water prices.
Critics say the Olmos project sidelined family farms and
gave public resources - land and water - to big export-oriented
companies for little in return.
The smallest plot of the 38,000 hectares (94,000 acres)
auctioned off was 250 hectares (618 acres), requiring a minimum
investment of about $1 million.
"It was a good idea, but in reality the project has favored
agroindustry over the farmers in the region who dreamed of it
for 100 years," said Fernando Eguren of Cepes, a group that
advocates for small farmers.
Odebrecht said it had agreed to make water available for
5,500 hectares (13,590 acres) of community parcels and will
offer it at a rate below what farmers now pay to pump
groundwater.
However, Juan Rodolfo Soto, the president of the local
farmers group in Olmos, said Odebrecht should build the same
irrigation infrastructure on community parcels that the
companies will get.
He and other farmers have long dreamed of gaining access to
stable water supplies.
"After so many years, so much of our hope has turned into
disappointment," said Soto. "But I think we will still benefit
indirectly, with jobs in hotels or working for big companies."
An important global miner, Peru has more than tripled its
agricultural exports over the past decade, according to the
Agriculture Ministry, using its year-round good climate and
around 19 free trade agreements to meet global demand for
high-priced crops like asparagus.
Still, watering Peru's coastal regions to keep growing
agricultural exports has its own risks. The El Nino phenomena
that periodically warms the Pacific and stirs up destructive
rains has the potential to wreak havoc.
Also, access to water that is too easy can result in
salinization, as water-logged fields build up salt in soil at
levels toxic to crops.
"Turning Peru's desert into a garden sounds really nice, but
how well does it really work?," said Jeffrey Bury, a geographer
at the University of California Santa Cruz who studies water
issues in Peru.
(Editing by Kieran Murray and Christopher Wilson)