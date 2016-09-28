LIMA, Sept 27 Three companies have sued Peru at the World Bank's arbitration board for alleged breach of contract after the previous government did not make land available in a timely way, the transport minister said on Tuesday.

Martin Vizcarra told journalists that port operator APM Terminals, airport operator Lima Airport Partners and the New Lima Metro consortium filed orders for arbitration with the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

"We will review each case and put forward our best effort to defend the state's position and minimize payments, if required," he said.

Vizcarra blamed delays in delivering land to companies that won concessions on former President Ollanta Humala's government and said Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's government, which took office in July, will seek to "correct these deficiencies".

Peru has been reviewing whether APM Terminals, part of Denmark's Maersk Group, delivered an upgrade to the northern part of the port of Peru's main port of Callao on time.