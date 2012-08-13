Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Aug 13 Big data management company Actian Corp made public its offer to acquire Pervasive Software Inc .
Privately held Actian's offer values Pervasive at about $138.8 million in cash, based on its shares outstanding according to Thomson Reuters data.
The offer price of $8.50 per share is at a 29.7 percent premium to Pervasive's Friday closing price of $6.55.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.