MADRID, April 29 Spanish fishing company Pescanova said on Monday it had appealed a court decision to remove the firm's board of directors as part of insolvency proceedings.

The Pontevedra mercantile court in Galicia, where Pescanova is based, accepted the company's insolvency petition last week, ordered the board of directors to stand down and proposed Deloitte as the firm's administrator. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Clare Kane; editing by Jane Baird)