MADRID, April 25 A Spanish court accepted Spanish fishing firm Pescanova's insolvency petition on Thursday and ordered its board of directors to be removed, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Pescanova filed for insolvency earlier this month and is under investigation by the Spanish stock market regulator for failing to present audited 2012 accounts by a March 1 deadline. (Reporting By Carlos Ruano ; writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)