UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 2Pescanova SA :
* 11-month sales of 901 million euros ($1 billion)
* 11-month OIBDA of 63 million euros
* Says the figures are not comparable to those of previous fiscal year due to the modification of fiscal year end date to Nov. 30, 2014
Source text for Eikon: [ID: nCNMc72LST]
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.