Sept 22 PES Logistics Partners LP, controlled by
private equity firm Carlyle Group LP and gasoline
retailer Sunoco Inc, filed with U.S. regulators for an
initial public offering of common stock.
PES Logistics, the master limited partnership formed by PES
Holdings LLC, handles transportation of crude oil and refined
products.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse are underwriting the
IPO, PES Logistics told the U.S Securities and Exchange
Commission in a preliminary prospectus on Monday.
The filing included a fundraising target of about $250
million. (1.usa.gov/1v82uKz)
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)