Oct 15 Petaquilla Minerals Ltd, a
Canadian gold producer with operations in Panama, said on Monday
its board voted unanimously to reject a C$109 million ($111.4
million) offer from Inmet Mining Corp, saying that it
undervalued the company.
The board said Inmet's offer to acquire all outstanding
shares of Petaquilla for 48 Canadian cents a share did not
reflect the target company's growth prospects.
Inmet, which looks to expand its presence in Panama with the
acquisition, made the offer last month and said the offer would
be open until Nov. 5.
Vancouver-based Petaquilla operates a surface gold
processing plant at its Molejon Gold Project in south central
Panama.
Toronto-based Inmet owns mining operations in Turkey, Spain
and Finland. It has an 80 percent interest in a development
property in Panama that is in construction.