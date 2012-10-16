Oct 16 Inmet Mining Corp said on
Tuesday it is prepared to let its C$109 million ($110.1 million)
offer for Petaquilla Minerals Ltd expire should the
board of the Panama-focused miner continue to reject it.
Inmet also said a deal with the Canadian gold producer would
not be material to the development of its own copper project in
Panama.
Vancouver-based Petaquilla operates a surface gold
processing plant at its Molejon project in south-central Panama.
Inmet has an 80 percent interest in Cobre Panama, one of the
world's largest copper projects. Cobre Panama is now under
construction.
Toronto-based Inmet's statement came in response to a
circular from Petaquilla's board that rejected Inmet's offer.
Inmet said Petaquilla's board has provided no new information
that would warrant a change in the offer.