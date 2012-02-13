* Will produce petrochemicals for markets abroad
* Will be operational by 2018
DOHA Feb 13 Qatar Petroleum and Qatar
Petrochemical Co (QAPCO) will build a $5 billion petrochemical
complex in the Gulf Arab state, the companies said on Monday.
The plant, to be located at Qatar's Ras Laffan industrial
city, will produce petrochemical products mainly to be sold to
high-growth markets in Asia, Africa and Latin America, the
country's energy minister Mohammed Al-Sada said at the signing
ceremony on Monday.
The plant, which will include a steam cracker, will produce
1.4 million tonnes per annum of ethylene, 850,000 tonnes per
annum of high-density polyethylene, 430,000 of linear
low-density polyethylene, 760,000 tonnes per annum of
polypropylene and 83,000 tonnes per annum of butadiene.
It will be jointly developed by QP and QAPCO and will be
operational by 2018, Sada said.
"It will be a valuable contributor to our future GDP
growth," the minister said.
QAPCO is jointly owned by Industries Qatar with an
80 percent stake and France's Total with a 20 percent
stake.
Qatar plans to spend $25 billion on expanding its domestic
petrochemical industry over the next decade and will more than
double its annual petchem production capacity from 9.2 million
tonnes now to 23 million tonnes by 2020, Sada said last month.
QP's international arm Qatar Petroleum International
recently formed a joint venture with Petrovietnam to build the
$4-billion Long Son petrochemical project in Vietnam.
In December Qatar signed a deal with Royal Dutch Shell
to develop a $6.4 billion petrochemicals complex, also
at Ras Laffan.
The plant will have the capacity to produce 1.5 million
tonnes of mono-ethylene glycol per year and 300,000 tonnes of
linear alpha olefin, mostly for export to Asian markets.
Sada said at the time plans for additional petrochemical
plants in Qatar were in the pipeline.
(Reporting By Regan Doherty; editing by James Jukwey)