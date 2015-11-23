Nov 23 Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners
Ltd and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said they had
agreed to buy U.S. pet supplies retailer Petco Holdings Inc for
about $4.6 billion.
The two outbid other buyout firms in an auction for the
company, which had been put up for sale by a group of investors
led by private equity firms TPG Capital LP and Leonard Green &
Partners LP.
CVC and CPPIB have secured more than $3 billion in debt
financing for the acquisition, Reuters reported on Sunday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ted Kerr)