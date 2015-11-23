(Adds details, breakingviews link)
Nov 23 Petco Holdings Inc agreed to be acquired
by CVC Capital Partners Ltd and the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB) in a $4.6 billion deal, after merger
talks with market leader PetSmart Inc stalled last month due to
antitrust concerns.
Petco, the No.2 U.S. pet supplies retailer, had been put up
for sale by a group of investors led by private equity firms TPG
Capital LP and Leonard Green & Partners LP, the company said on
Monday.
TPG Capital and Leonard Green bought Petco for the second
time when it was a public company in 2006 in a $1.7 billion
deal. The two buyout firms had also taken the company private in
2000 for $600 million, and then took it public again in 2002.
TPG and Leonard Green had been hoping to sell the company
for more than $5 billion, including debt, sources told Reuters
in October.
Based in San Diego, California, Petco was founded as a
mail-order company in 1965 and currently operates more than
1,400 stores in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It
had sales of about $4 billion in the year to Jan 31.
CVC and CPPIB have secured more than $3 billion in debt
financing for the acquisition, Reuters reported on Sunday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Barclays, Citigroup, Royal Bank of Canada, Credit Suisse,
Nomura and Macquarie have provided committed debt financing to
CVC and CPPIB, the companies said on Monday.
Goldman, Sachs & Co and JP Morgan Securities LLC are
financial advisers to Petco, while Ropes & Gray acted as its
legal counsel.
Barclays, Citigroup and Moelis advised CVC and CPPIB, while
Gibson Dunn provided legal advice.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ted Kerr and Siddharth Cavale)