BRIEF-Checkers Drive-In Restaurants agrees to be sold for $525 mln - WSJ
* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has agreed to be sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for $525 million in deal expected to be announced on Thursday - WSJ
Aug 3 Retailer Petco Animal Supply Inc has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a potential initial public offering or sale that could value it at between $4 billion and $5 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
San Diego-based Petco, which is owned by private equity firms TPG Capital LP and Leonard Green & Partners LP, is working with Goldman Sachs as it seeks an outright sale to another company or private equity group, the people said on Monday.
Petco is also working with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co to prepare for an IPO should the sale process fail to meet its owners' valuation expectations, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Petco, TPG, Leonard Green, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Bank of America declined to comment.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch, Greg Roumeliotis and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has agreed to be sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for $525 million in deal expected to be announced on Thursday - WSJ
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.