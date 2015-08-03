Aug 3 Retailer Petco Animal Supply Inc has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a potential initial public offering or sale that could value it at between $4 billion and $5 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

San Diego-based Petco, which is owned by private equity firms TPG Capital LP and Leonard Green & Partners LP, is working with Goldman Sachs as it seeks an outright sale to another company or private equity group, the people said on Monday.

Petco is also working with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co to prepare for an IPO should the sale process fail to meet its owners' valuation expectations, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Petco, TPG, Leonard Green, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Bank of America declined to comment.

