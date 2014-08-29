(Corrects headline to say 'Fairfax Financial to buy Pethealth' not 'Pethealth to buy Pethealth')

Pethealth Inc:

* Fairfax Financial to acquire Pethealth Inc for $2.79 per share in cash * Says cash consideration of approximately $100 million will be paid for Pethealth's common and preferred shares and options * Says Fairfax will acquire all of the outstanding preferred shares of Pethealth for a purchase price of $2.79 per share in cash