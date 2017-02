ISTANBUL Feb 6 Turkish petrochemicals company Petkim reached a preliminary agreement with Dutch-based APM Terminals for the long-term operation of its port, it said in a statement to the Istanbul bourse on Monday.

Petkim said last week it was in exclusive talks with APM Terminals for a strategic partnership on improving, operating, and increasing the profit-making activities of the port it owns in Aegean city of Izmir. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)