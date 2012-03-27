ISTANBUL, March 27 The final negotiations on the sale of a 10.32 percent public stake in petrochemicals company Petkim will be held on Friday afternoon at 1430 GMT, Turkey's Privatisation Board said in a written statement on Tuesday.

The Board had mandated Garanti Securities to sell its stake in January. The Socar & Turcas joint venture owns a 51 percent majority stake in Petkim, while 38.67 percent is publicly traded, according to Petkim's web site. (Writing by Daren Butler)