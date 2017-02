ISTANBUL Oct 12 Turkish petrochemicals maker Petkim has begun talks with the state oil company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) about construction of a coal-powered steam generation plant, Petkim said in a statement on Friday.

The statement, made to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, said the talks aimed to provide steam supply security and reduce production costs for Petkim. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by James Jukwey)