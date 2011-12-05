ISTANBUL Dec 5 Spanish oil engineering
company Tecnicas Reunidas said it plans to bid jointly
with Italian, Japanese and South Korean partners for Socar's oil
refinery in Turkey with an annual capacity of 10 million tonnes.
"We will participate in the tender which will be held by
Socar&Turcas in Izmir. We are cooperating with Italian
Snamprogetti, South Korean Goldstar. We are also in talks with
Japan's Sumitomo," said Turkey project director Jesus
Rodriguez Rodriguez.
Investments in the project are estimated at $4-5 billion, he
said.
The refinery will supply major Turkish petrochemical company
Petkim, which is owned by Azerbaijan's state oil and
gas company Socar and Turkey's Turcas.
Tecnicas Reunidas won a $2.4 billion contract to modernize a
refinery in Turkey with Turkish Tupras in October.
(Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing Seda Sezer)