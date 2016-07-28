ISTANBUL, July 28 Turkey's biggest
petrochemicals company Petkim said on Thursday its
chief executive had resigned, and the state-run news agency said
he had been detained in connection with a failed coup.
Petkim, owned by Azerbaijan's Socar, said in a
stock-exchange filing that Anar Mammadov has become CEO after
his predecessor, Saadettin Korkut, resigned.
A spokeswoman at the company, based in Aliaga, Turkey,
confirmed Korkut's resignation but declined to comment on the
reports of his detention. She also said about 25 Petkim
employees have been suspended but did not elaborate.
State-run Anadolu Agency said Korkut was detained at his
home in the city of Izmir late on Wednesday and his offices at
Petkim were raided.
The detention is believed to be related to the investigation
of a failed plot to to overthrow President Tayyip Erdogan,
Anadolu said, but did not elaborate further. A faction of the
military on July 15 attempted to intervene, and at least 246
people were killed and 2,000 wounded in the violence.
Authorities have detained journalists, academics and
businessmen in a crackdown that has included the dismissals or
detentions of more than 60,000 public-sector employees.
