* Q3 EPS $0.19 vs est. $0.16

* Q3 sales $50.5 mln vs est. $44.7 mln

* Shares up 23 pct in premarket trade (Follows alerts)

Jan 23 PetMed Express Inc's third-quarter profit beat market expectations as sales rose in the double digits helped by strong growth in new orders and online sales, sending the pet pharmacy's shares up 23 percent before the bell.

For the third quarter, the Pompano Beach, Florida-based company earned $3.9 million, or 19 cents a share, compared with $4.5 million, or 20 cents, last year.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 16 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 12 percent to $50.5 million, also beating analyst estimates of sales of $44.7 million.

PetMed's shares were up 23 percent at $13.82 in trading before the bell. They closed at $11.27 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)