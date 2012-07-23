Nigeria sells 400 bln naira bills to mop up money market liquidity
LAGOS, Feb 3 Nigeria's central bank sold about 400 billion naira ($1.27 billion) of Treasury bills on Friday, lifting the interbank lending rate up to 12 percent, traders said.
* Q1 EPS $0.20 vs est $0.23
* Q1 sales $69 mln vs $77.3 mln
* Shares fall as much as 15 pct
July 23 PetMed Express Inc reported quarterly results that missed Wall Street expectations as it offered more discounts and customers bought smaller quantities, sending the company's shares down 15 percent.
The company's shares touched a low of $9.50 on Monday morning, making it one of the biggest percentage loser on the Nasdaq. They were later down 12 percent at $9.88.
PetMed, which sells both prescription and non-prescription products for dogs and cats, earned $4 million, or 20 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, down from $4.8 million, or 22 cents per share, last year.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 23 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 6 percent to $69.0 million, missing analysts' estimates of $77.3 million. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
